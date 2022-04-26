Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MIA for 72 years, Corporal David B. Milano, returns to American soil [Image 47 of 47]

    MIA for 72 years, Corporal David B. Milano, returns to American soil

    SALT LAK, UT, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Photo by Ileen Kennedy 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Corporal David B. Milano, MIA, was lost in action during the Korean War on December 2, 1950. After 71 years, he will be repatriated back to the United States and reunited with his family. An Honor Guard made up of members of the Utah National Guard conduct an Honorable Carry at the Salt Lake City International Airport, April 26, 2022. Milano was born in Chicago, Illinois on Dec. 23, 1932, to Albert and Lida Milano. His family relocated to Utah, where Milano will be laid to rest next to his mother, sister and brother-in-law at Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd., Ogden, Utah.

    GALLERY

    MIA
    Korean War
    U.S. Army
    Utah National Guard
    UTNG
    CPL David Milano

