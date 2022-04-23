Max Impact at Talladega

Fans grab swag from the Air Force rock band, Max Impact, during their concert April 23 at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. The band performed April 23 and 24 as part of the Air Force Recruiting Service’s NASCAR activities surrounding the race. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

