    Max Impact at Talladega [Image 3 of 17]

    Max Impact at Talladega

    TALLADEGA, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2022

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.    

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Fans grab swag from the Air Force rock band, Max Impact, during their concert April 23 at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. The band performed April 23 and 24 as part of the Air Force Recruiting Service’s NASCAR activities surrounding the race. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

    air force
    band
    talladega
    max impact

