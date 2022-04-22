A Man Transportable Robotic System (MTRS) - Increment II robot advances toward a vehicle with a simulated suspected explosive during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 22, 2022. The MTRS is a remotely operated, medium-sized robotic system that enables Explosive Ordnance Disposal units to detect, confirm, identify and dispose of unexploded explosive ordnance and other hazards from a safe distance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)
This work, EOD responds to simulated vehicle born IED [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
