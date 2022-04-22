EOD responds to simulated vehicle born IED

A Man Transportable Robotic System (MTRS) - Increment II robot advances toward a vehicle with a simulated suspected explosive during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 22, 2022. The MTRS is a remotely operated, medium-sized robotic system that enables Explosive Ordnance Disposal units to detect, confirm, identify and dispose of unexploded explosive ordnance and other hazards from a safe distance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

