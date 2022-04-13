NAVAL BASE GUAM (April 26, 2022) - Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) District Vice President Matthew Barnwell and Navy Exchange (NEX) Guam staff review the current layout of the main store. Pictured from from left-to-right NEX Guam Softlines Divisional Manager, Rochelle Rasco; NEX Guam Softlines Department Manager, Jessica Calvo; Barnwell; NEX District Facility Manager, Bill Ward; NEX Guam Store Director, Lisa Ballejo. Barnwell returned to U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) for a site visit and to meet with NEX Guam and installation leadership, April 11 -15.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2022 Date Posted: 04.25.2022 19:36 Photo ID: 7160126 VIRIN: 220413-N-VV159-0058 Resolution: 4559x3207 Size: 860.54 KB Location: SANTA RITA, GUAM, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Improvements in Store at NEX Guam [Image 4 of 4], by Valerie Maigue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.