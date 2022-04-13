NAVAL BASE GUAM (April 26, 2022) - Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) District Vice President Matthew Barnwell and Navy Exchange (NEX) Guam staff review the current layout of the main store. Pictured from from left-to-right NEX Guam Softlines Divisional Manager, Rochelle Rasco; NEX Guam Softlines Department Manager, Jessica Calvo; Barnwell; NEX District Facility Manager, Bill Ward; NEX Guam Store Director, Lisa Ballejo. Barnwell returned to U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) for a site visit and to meet with NEX Guam and installation leadership, April 11 -15.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2022 19:36
|Photo ID:
|7160126
|VIRIN:
|220413-N-VV159-0058
|Resolution:
|4559x3207
|Size:
|860.54 KB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GUAM, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Improvements in Store at NEX Guam [Image 4 of 4], by Valerie Maigue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Improvements in Store at NEX Guam
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT