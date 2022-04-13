Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, practice close order drill aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 13, 2022.

Close order drill is an essential element of recruit training as it serves to enstill discipline and bearing into the recruits.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Svannah Ritter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2022 Date Posted: 04.25.2022 11:16 Photo ID: 7158782 VIRIN: 220413-M-PI123-1004 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.91 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kilo Company Drill [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.