Kilo Company Drill

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, practice close order drill aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 13, 2022.
    Close order drill is an essential element of recruit training as it serves to enstill discipline and bearing into the recruits.
    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Svannah Ritter)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 11:16
    Photo ID: 7158782
    VIRIN: 220413-M-PI123-1004
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.91 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Drill
    Parris Island
    MCRD
    Recruit Training
    Kilo Co.
    MCRDPI

