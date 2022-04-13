Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, practice close order drill aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 13, 2022.
Close order drill is an essential element of recruit training as it serves to enstill discipline and bearing into the recruits.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Svannah Ritter)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2022 11:16
|Photo ID:
|7158782
|VIRIN:
|220413-M-PI123-1004
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.91 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kilo Company Drill [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
