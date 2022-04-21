Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Cavalry Regiment Conducts Fire Support Certification [Image 2 of 5]

    2nd Cavalry Regiment Conducts Fire Support Certification

    GERMANY

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Spc. Ryan Parr 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to HHT, 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct Fire Support certification in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 21, 2022. 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area provides the highest quality ranges, maneuver areas, training assistance and support to U.S., Joint and Multinational commands enabling them to safely achieve and sustain live-fire qualification gunnery standards and to hone their skills to win in any operating environment.
    (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 03:14
    Photo ID: 7158205
    VIRIN: 220421-A-RG158-0032
    Resolution: 6061x4041
    Size: 15.6 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Conducts Fire Support Certification [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army
    Artillery
    USAREUR
    2nd Cavalry Regiment
    StrongEurope

