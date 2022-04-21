U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to HHT, 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct Fire Support certification in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 21, 2022. 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area provides the highest quality ranges, maneuver areas, training assistance and support to U.S., Joint and Multinational commands enabling them to safely achieve and sustain live-fire qualification gunnery standards and to hone their skills to win in any operating environment.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2022 Date Posted: 04.25.2022 03:14 Photo ID: 7158205 VIRIN: 220421-A-RG158-0032 Resolution: 6061x4041 Size: 15.6 MB Location: DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Conducts Fire Support Certification [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.