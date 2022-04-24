Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Base Guam Military Working Dog Roby Retires [Image 5 of 5]

    Naval Base Guam Military Working Dog Roby Retires

    SANTA RITA, GUAM, GUAM

    04.24.2022

    Photo by Valerie Maigue 

    U.S. Naval Base Guam

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (April 25, 2022) - Military Working Dog (MWD) Roby, retired during an official ceremony at the U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) Security Headquarters April 25. NBG Security Officer Lt. Eliot Fiaschi recognized Roby for his service with the NBG MWD Unit from October 2014 to April 2022. Throughout Roby's career at NBG, he conducted more than 11,350 inspections and 61,320 hours of detection utilization. Following his retirement, Roby will be adopted by Master-at-Arms 1st Class Christazchai Kendrick.

    Date Taken: 04.24.2022
    Date Posted: 04.24.2022 23:57
    Photo ID: 7158012
    VIRIN: 220425-N-VV159-0064
    Resolution: 780x990
    Size: 403.25 KB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GUAM, GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Base Guam Military Working Dog Roby Retires [Image 5 of 5], by Valerie Maigue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

