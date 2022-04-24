Naval Base Guam Military Working Dog Roby Retires

NAVAL BASE GUAM (April 25, 2022) - Military Working Dog (MWD) Roby, retired during an official ceremony at the U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) Security Headquarters April 25. NBG Security Officer Lt. Eliot Fiaschi recognized Roby for his service with the NBG MWD Unit from October 2014 to April 2022. Throughout Roby's career at NBG, he conducted more than 11,350 inspections and 61,320 hours of detection utilization. Following his retirement, Roby will be adopted by Master-at-Arms 1st Class Christazchai Kendrick.

