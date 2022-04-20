Marines Graduate MCMAP at Iwo Jima

220420-N-KW679-0054 Iwo Jima, Tokyo, Japan (April 20, 2022) Marines assigned to Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji pose for a group photo on the summit of Mt. Suribachi on Iwo Jima April 20, 2022. Several Marines graduated from the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program atop Mt. Suribachi. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristen Cheyenne Yarber)

