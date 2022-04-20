Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines Graduate MCMAP at Iwo Jima [Image 4 of 6]

    Marines Graduate MCMAP at Iwo Jima

    JAPAN

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristen C Yarber 

    AFN Tokyo

    220420-N-KW679-0054 Iwo Jima, Tokyo, Japan (April 20, 2022) Marines assigned to Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji pose for a group photo on the summit of Mt. Suribachi on Iwo Jima April 20, 2022. Several Marines graduated from the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program atop Mt. Suribachi. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristen Cheyenne Yarber)

