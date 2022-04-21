Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    331 Training Squadron Basic Military Training Graduation

    331 Training Squadron Basic Military Training Graduation

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Christa Dandrea 

    37th Training Wing Public Affairs

    More than 700 Airmen and Guardians assigned to the 331 Training Squadron graduated April 21, 2022, from Basic Military Training. Lt. Gen. Sam Barrett, the Director of Logistics, Joint Staff at the Pentagon, and Chief Master Sgt. Mike Morgan, 37th Training Wing command chief, reviewed the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Christa D'Andrea)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.24.2022 18:42
    Photo ID: 7157882
    VIRIN: 220421-F-AE793-155
    Resolution: 2048x1367
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 331 Training Squadron Basic Military Training Graduation, by Christa Dandrea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Basic Military Training
    JBSA-Lackland
    BMT
    BMT graduation

