331 Training Squadron Basic Military Training Graduation

More than 700 Airmen and Guardians assigned to the 331 Training Squadron graduated April 21, 2022, from Basic Military Training. Lt. Gen. Sam Barrett, the Director of Logistics, Joint Staff at the Pentagon, and Chief Master Sgt. Mike Morgan, 37th Training Wing command chief, reviewed the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Christa D'Andrea)

