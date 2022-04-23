220423-N-GP384-2044 TRIESTE, ITALY (April 23, 2022) Mayor Roberto Dipiazza, left, the Mayor of Trieste, Italy, presents a plaque to Capt. Gavin Duff, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), in Truman's inport cabin, April 23, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Hoppe)

