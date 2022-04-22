Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Got FRIES? [Image 2 of 2]

    Got FRIES?

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Taylor Cleveland 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. special operations service members participate in Fast Rope Insertion and Extraction System (FRIES) training at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, April 22, 2022. Joint special operations teams conducted FRIES during Southern Strike 2022, which is a large-scale, joint and international combat exercise, which features counter insurgency, close air support, non-combatant evacuations, and maritime special operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Taylor Cleveland)

    SouthernStrike2022

