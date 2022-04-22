Got FRIES?

U.S. special operations service members participate in Fast Rope Insertion and Extraction System (FRIES) training at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, April 22, 2022. Joint special operations teams conducted FRIES during Southern Strike 2022, which is a large-scale, joint and international combat exercise, which features counter insurgency, close air support, non-combatant evacuations, and maritime special operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Taylor Cleveland)

