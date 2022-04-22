AIEA, Hawaii (April 22, 2022) A Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractor tests a water sample from a granular activated carbon filter as a part of real-time monitoring at Red Hill Well. The U.S. Navy continues to work with federal, state and local organizations to support families and residents, conduct long-term monitoring of the Navy water system, and work toward remediating Red Hill Well and the surrounding area. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mar’Queon A. D. Tramble)
This work, Red Hill Well water sampling [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 MarQueon Tramble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
