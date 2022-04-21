Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    108th Wing flies Army National Guard troops for orientation flight [Image 17 of 19]

    108th Wing flies Army National Guard troops for orientation flight

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Sgt. Yamesha Bethea, an aviation operations specialist with the New Jersey National Guard's 1-150th Assault Helicopter Battalion, sits on the flight deck of a KC-135R Stratotanker during a refueling mission over the Atlantic Ocean on April 21, 2022. The 108th Wing's principal mission is air refueling for Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps aircraft as well as aircraft of allied nations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    Air National Guard
    New Jersey
    New Jersey Air National Guard
    KC-135R Stratotanker
    108th Wing

