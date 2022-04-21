108th Wing flies Army National Guard troops for orientation flight

U.S. Army Sgt. Yamesha Bethea, an aviation operations specialist with the New Jersey National Guard's 1-150th Assault Helicopter Battalion, sits on the flight deck of a KC-135R Stratotanker during a refueling mission over the Atlantic Ocean on April 21, 2022. The 108th Wing's principal mission is air refueling for Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps aircraft as well as aircraft of allied nations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

