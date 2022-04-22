JTF-Bravo “Sugar Bears” complete Corrosion Control Inspection

U.S. Army Sgt. Devon Council, Joint Task Force-Bravo flight engineer from the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, completes a corrosion control inspection of a CH-47 Chinook April 22, 2022, at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras. The three crews within Bravo Company fly more than 100 hours per month, which leads to a build up of dirt degrading the performance of the aircraft and its components. Keeping the Chinooks fully mission capable, which takes constant, deliberate effort and elbow grease, allows them to provide premier heavy-lift rotary wing support to JTF-B and the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Amber Carter)

