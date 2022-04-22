Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-Bravo “Sugar Bears” complete Corrosion Control Inspection [Image 5 of 5]

    JTF-Bravo “Sugar Bears” complete Corrosion Control Inspection

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    04.22.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Amber Carter 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Sgt. Devon Council, Joint Task Force-Bravo flight engineer from the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, completes a corrosion control inspection of a CH-47 Chinook April 22, 2022, at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras. The three crews within Bravo Company fly more than 100 hours per month, which leads to a build up of dirt degrading the performance of the aircraft and its components. Keeping the Chinooks fully mission capable, which takes constant, deliberate effort and elbow grease, allows them to provide premier heavy-lift rotary wing support to JTF-B and the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Amber Carter)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-Bravo “Sugar Bears” complete Corrosion Control Inspection [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Amber Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint Task Force-Bravo
    JTF-Bravo
    Army South
    SOUTHCOM
    1-228th Aviation Regiment

