    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines conduct small boat operations with USS Ross [Image 4 of 7]

    U.S. Marines conduct small boat operations with USS Ross

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    220407-N-UN585-1248 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 6, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) and a U.S. Marine assigned to Task Group 61/2.4 watch a small unmanned aircraft system deploy from the Marines' combat rubber raiding craft, April 6, 2022. Task Group 61/2.4 is part of Task Force 61/2, which will temporarily provide command and control support to the commander of U.S. Sixth fleet to synchronize Navy and Marine Corps units and capabilities already in theater, in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 16:08
    Photo ID: 7156488
    VIRIN: 220407-N-UN585-1248
    Resolution: 6196x4131
    Size: 760.04 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines conduct small boat operations with USS Ross [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

