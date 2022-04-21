Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Armored Division selects "Iron Squad’ [Image 12 of 12]

    1st Armored Division selects &quot;Iron Squad’

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Sgt. LaShic Patterson 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Pfc. Ellis Colin Team 1-67 Armor, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, leads the way for battle drill six, entering and clearing a building during the Iron Squad Competition at Fort Bliss, Texas, April 21, 2022.

    The Iron Squad Competition is a four-day event designed to test each squad and individual competitor’s physical stamina, Warrior Tasks and Battle Drill skills and military knowledge. The winning squad will advance to compete in the III Corps Best Squad Competition later this year at Fort Hood. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. LaShic Patterson)

