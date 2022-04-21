U.S. Army Pfc. Ellis Colin Team 1-67 Armor, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, leads the way for battle drill six, entering and clearing a building during the Iron Squad Competition at Fort Bliss, Texas, April 21, 2022.



The Iron Squad Competition is a four-day event designed to test each squad and individual competitor’s physical stamina, Warrior Tasks and Battle Drill skills and military knowledge. The winning squad will advance to compete in the III Corps Best Squad Competition later this year at Fort Hood. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. LaShic Patterson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2022 Date Posted: 04.22.2022 Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US