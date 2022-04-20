U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, has a discussion with several Pacific Air Chiefs from throughout the Indo-Pacific region via teleconference at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 20, 2022. Wilsbach has quarterly meetings with the Air Chiefs in order to maintain, and build upon the relationship between the various countries, in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 14:52
|Photo ID:
|7156278
|VIRIN:
|220420-F-IQ718-0046
|Resolution:
|3837x2741
|Size:
|3.61 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Air Forces commander holds virtual meeting with Pacific air chiefs [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Hailey Haux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
