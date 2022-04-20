Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Air Forces commander holds virtual meeting with Pacific air chiefs [Image 3 of 3]

    Pacific Air Forces commander holds virtual meeting with Pacific air chiefs

    HI, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, has a discussion with several Pacific Air Chiefs from throughout the Indo-Pacific region via teleconference at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 20, 2022. Wilsbach has quarterly meetings with the Air Chiefs in order to maintain, and build upon the relationship between the various countries, in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 14:52
    Photo ID: 7156278
    VIRIN: 220420-F-IQ718-0046
    Resolution: 3837x2741
    Size: 3.61 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Pacific Air Forces commander holds virtual meeting with Pacific air chiefs [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Hailey Haux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Air Forces
    Pacific Air Chiefs

