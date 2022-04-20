U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, has a discussion with several Pacific Air Chiefs from throughout the Indo-Pacific region via teleconference at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 20, 2022. Wilsbach has quarterly meetings with the Air Chiefs in order to maintain, and build upon the relationship between the various countries, in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2022 Date Posted: 04.22.2022 14:52 Photo ID: 7156278 VIRIN: 220420-F-IQ718-0046 Resolution: 3837x2741 Size: 3.61 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Air Forces commander holds virtual meeting with Pacific air chiefs [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Hailey Haux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.