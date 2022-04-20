The new director of the V.A. Tennessee Valley health care system, Mr.Daniel Dücker, visited with Col. Vincent Meyers and Blanchfield Army Community Hospital staff on April 20, 2022, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 11:48
|Photo ID:
|7155724
|VIRIN:
|220420-A-DD678-011
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|7.57 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Nashville VA Executive Director tours Blanchfield Army Community Hospital [Image 12 of 12], by Laura Boyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
