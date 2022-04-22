Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Lassen Departs [Image 8 of 8]

    USS Lassen Departs

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Photo by Jay Cope 

    Commander, Navy Region Southeast

    220422-N-SW214-012 NEW ORLEANS, (April 22, 2022) - The USS Lassen sails past the USS Farragut as the ship heads down the Mississippi River. The ship's departure from the "Big Easy" signaled the end of Navy Week New Orleans. The USS Lassen is headed next for Fleet Week Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida beginning May 1. Fleet Weeks are designed to show Americans the investment they have made in their Navy and increase the awareness of the Navy’s role and purpose in our national defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Gabriela Isaza/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    VIRIN: 220422-N-SW214-012
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Lassen Departs [Image 8 of 8], by Jay Cope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Lassen USS Farragut Navy Week NOLA Fleet Week Port Everglades

    #USSLassen #USSFarragut #Navyweeknola #NWNOLA #FWPEV #FleetWeekPortEverglades

