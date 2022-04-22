USS Lassen Departs

220422-N-SW214-012 NEW ORLEANS, (April 22, 2022) - The USS Lassen sails past the USS Farragut as the ship heads down the Mississippi River. The ship's departure from the "Big Easy" signaled the end of Navy Week New Orleans. The USS Lassen is headed next for Fleet Week Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida beginning May 1. Fleet Weeks are designed to show Americans the investment they have made in their Navy and increase the awareness of the Navy’s role and purpose in our national defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Gabriela Isaza/Released)

