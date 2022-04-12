Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Congress Members visit 3ID Soldiers at Granfenwoehr Training Area [Image 9 of 10]

    Congress Members visit 3ID Soldiers at Granfenwoehr Training Area

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    12.04.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Caleb Minor 

    7th Army Training Command

    Congressman John Carter, Texas’ 31st Congressional District Representative, and Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, Ohio’s Ninth Congressional District representative, observe a M1A2 Abrams’ gunnery range April 13, 2022, at Grafenwoehr Training Center, Germany. The 1ABCT, 3ID is part of the 1st Infantry Division and V Corps, America’s Forward Deployed Corps in Europe which works alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retain command and control for its rotational and assigned units in the European Theater. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caleb Minor)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Congress Members visit 3ID Soldiers at Granfenwoehr Training Area [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Caleb Minor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

