220327-O-N7874-0271-NO MEDITERRRANEAN SEA (March 27, 2022) Norwegian Naval chaplain, Lieutenant Commander Asle Tveit and Command Master Chief Steffen Åsland, are conducting a Memorial Service in respect of the four U.S. Marines who lost their life in the Osprey-accident during exercise Cold Response 2022, Norway. The ceremony found place on board HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen, currently assigned to the Harry S Truman Carrier Strike Group. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (Norwegian Armed Forces photo by Petty Officer Marius Vaagenes Villanger)

