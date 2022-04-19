Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    East Jefferson High School Visit [Image 2 of 3]

    East Jefferson High School Visit

    METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Garst 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group New Orleans

    Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Lassen’s (DDG 82) speak to local East Jefferson High School students during New Orleans Fleet Week. This event provides the people and media of the New Orleans area an opportunity to interact with Sailors and Marines, as well as see, firsthand, the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric S. Garst)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    High School
    New Orleans
    Fleet Week
    Sailor
    NTAG New Orleans

