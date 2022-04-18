Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pace High School NROTC Scholarship

    Pace High School NROTC Scholarship

    PACE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Garst 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group New Orleans

    PACE, Fl. (April 18, 2022) Navy Talent Acquisition Group, NTAG, New Orleans Command Master Chief Arturo Plasencia congratulates Madison Rhodes about earning her NROTC Scholarship during a ceremony held at Pace High school. NTAG New Orleans recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout 91,940 square miles encompassing Louisiana, Mississippi, a portion of Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric S. Garst)

    VIRIN: 220418-N-PS473-1036
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pace High School NROTC Scholarship [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Eric Garst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    Sailor
    NROTC Scholarship
    NTAG New Orleans

