PACE, Fl. (April 18, 2022) Navy Talent Acquisition Group, NTAG, New Orleans Command Master Chief Arturo Plasencia congratulates Madison Rhodes about earning her NROTC Scholarship during a ceremony held at Pace High school. NTAG New Orleans recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout 91,940 square miles encompassing Louisiana, Mississippi, a portion of Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric S. Garst)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 08:17
|Photo ID:
|7155307
|VIRIN:
|220418-N-PS473-1036
|Resolution:
|2100x1400
|Size:
|856.21 KB
|Location:
|PACE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pace High School NROTC Scholarship [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Eric Garst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
