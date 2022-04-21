Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band performs in Wheeling, Illinois

    Navy Band performs in Wheeling, Illinois

    WHEELING, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Adam Grimm 

    U.S. Navy Band

    WHEELING, Ill. (April 21, 2022) Musician 1st Class Adele Demi, from Colorado Springs, Colo., conducts the United States Navy Band at Wheeling High School in Wheeling, Ill. The U.S. Navy Band performed in five states as part of a national tour, connecting communities with their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Musician Adam Grimm/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022
    Photo ID: 7154738
    VIRIN: 220421-N-LC494-1092
    Resolution: 5708x3798
    Size: 14.36 MB
    Location: WHEELING, IL, US 
    people
    education
    music
    outreach

