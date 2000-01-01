Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Readiness Challenge VIII USAFE [Image 24 of 27]

    Readiness Challenge VIII USAFE

    TYNDALL AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2000

    Photo by Deborah Aragon 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Readiness Challenge VIII participants from U.S. Air Forces in Europe's 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, take part in the airfield spall repair event April 20, 2022, at the Silver Flag Exercise Site, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. The Department of the Air Force CE event is hosted by the Air Force Civil Engineer Center. After a 20+ year hiatus, the challenge, a premier event for Department of the Air Force civil engineers, is back. This year's Readiness Challenge is the initial operating capability event before the challenge reaches full operating capability within the next two years. At this year's event, which runs through April 22, eight teams representing major commands and U.S. Space Force are facing off in about 20 events showing myriad of CE capabilities from emergency airfield lighting and water purification to building a guard shack from the ground up and firefighting and EOD operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Debbie Aragon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2000
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 14:37
    Photo ID: 7153362
    VIRIN: 220420-F-FR885-0433
    Resolution: 3456x5184
    Size: 7.37 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AFB, FL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Readiness Challenge VIII USAFE [Image 27 of 27], by Deborah Aragon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    black
    Readiness Challenge 22

