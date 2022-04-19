Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yoga with Gen Moga [Image 2 of 2]

    Yoga with Gen Moga

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Joshua Armstrong 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Academy Commandant of Cadets Brig. Gen. Paul Moga (center) participates in "Yoga with Moga," an event coinciding with the Defense Department's Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, April 19, 2022. Before the Yoga session, Moga encouraged cadets to embody respect for all and be good wingmen to their classmates. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 12:56
    Photo ID: 7153109
    VIRIN: 220419-F-NH566-1003
    Resolution: 3600x2403
    Size: 3.99 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yoga with Gen Moga [Image 2 of 2], by Joshua Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yoga with Gen Moga
    Yoga with Gen Moga

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT