U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Academy Commandant of Cadets Brig. Gen. Paul Moga (center) participates in "Yoga with Moga," an event coinciding with the Defense Department's Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, April 19, 2022. Before the Yoga session, Moga encouraged cadets to embody respect for all and be good wingmen to their classmates. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 12:56
|Photo ID:
|7153109
|VIRIN:
|220419-F-NH566-1003
|Resolution:
|3600x2403
|Size:
|3.99 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yoga with Gen Moga [Image 2 of 2], by Joshua Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
