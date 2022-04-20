Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NJARNG Best Warrior Stress Shoot [Image 7 of 10]

    NJARNG Best Warrior Stress Shoot

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Wayne Woolley 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    New Jersey Army National Guard Pfc. Curtis Wheatley engages targets during the Stress Shoot event at the Best Warrior Competition on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst on April 20. Twelve Soldiers and one Airman of the New Jersey National Guard will be tested on marksmanship, land navigation, and other warrior tasks. The winners will go on to the Region 1 contest in Niantic, Conn., May 10-13. The Best Warrior Competition recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values, embody the Warrior Ethos and represent the Force of the Future. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Wayne Woolley.)

    Best Warrior
    Stress Shoot
    New Jersey Army National Guard

