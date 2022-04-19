Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19th AF visits CAFB [Image 4 of 4]

    19th AF visits CAFB

    COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Haynie 

    14th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Craig Wills, 19th Air Force, commander, is greeted by Lt. Col. Paul Anderson, 50th Flying Training Wing, commander. The mission of the 50th FTS is to create combat power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Haynie)

    This work, 19th AF visits CAFB [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jessica Haynie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

