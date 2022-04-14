Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Dix – 119th CSSB (Combat Sustainment Support Battalion) NJARNG / Zero and Grounding [Image 2 of 5]

    Fort Dix – 119th CSSB (Combat Sustainment Support Battalion) NJARNG / Zero and Grounding

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    These NJARNG soldiers from the 119th CSSB (Combat Sustainment Support Battalion) are completing their Zero and Grounding range training (M4) on Range 20 on the Fort Dix Range Complex. (Photos taken by the Fort Dix [TSC] Training Support Center)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 08:31
    Photo ID: 7151894
    VIRIN: 220414-O-BC272-898
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 536.88 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Dix – 119th CSSB (Combat Sustainment Support Battalion) NJARNG / Zero and Grounding [Image 5 of 5], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

