Team U.S. huddles before the start of the wheelchair rugby gold-medal match against Team United Kingdom during the Invictus Games The Hague, Netherlands, April 20, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 02:24
|Photo ID:
|7151322
|VIRIN:
|220420-F-YF138-743
|Resolution:
|6100x4067
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|NL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Invictus Games Team U.S. – Wheelchair Rugby [Image 7 of 7], by Melissa Espinales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
