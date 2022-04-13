Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incirlik Air Base holds opening ceremony for the Military Working Dog obedience course [Image 3 of 3]

    Incirlik Air Base holds opening ceremony for the Military Working Dog obedience course

    TURKEY

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brandt Self 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Alexander Liggett, 39th Security Forces commander, cuts the ribbon to officially open the new military working dog obedience course at Incirlik Air Base, April 13, 2022. The new obedience course is more than twice as large as the previous one with nearly double the obstacles. In addition to the extra space, the new course features artificial grass and concrete obstacles, which increases the lifespan of the facility and reduces cleaning time for MWD handlers. The new course is made in accordance with the Military Working Dog Green Kennel Initiative and is expected to help save $2.3 million annually in landscaping and irrigation costs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brandt Self)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Incirlik Air Base holds opening ceremony for the Military Working Dog obedience course [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Turkey
    Incirlik Air Base
    Military Working Dog
    K-9

