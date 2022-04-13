Incirlik Air Base holds opening ceremony for the Military Working Dog obedience course

Lt. Col. Alexander Liggett, 39th Security Forces commander, cuts the ribbon to officially open the new military working dog obedience course at Incirlik Air Base, April 13, 2022. The new obedience course is more than twice as large as the previous one with nearly double the obstacles. In addition to the extra space, the new course features artificial grass and concrete obstacles, which increases the lifespan of the facility and reduces cleaning time for MWD handlers. The new course is made in accordance with the Military Working Dog Green Kennel Initiative and is expected to help save $2.3 million annually in landscaping and irrigation costs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brandt Self)

