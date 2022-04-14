Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USNS Burlington Crewmembers Conduct Tour for Charge d'Affaires, U.S. Embassy Barbados [Image 2 of 2]

    USNS Burlington Crewmembers Conduct Tour for Charge d'Affaires, U.S. Embassy Barbados

    TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

    04.14.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220414-N-N3764-0204
    PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago – (April 14, 2022) – Crewmembers assigned to the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport vessel USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), pose for a group photo with David Schnier, Chargé d’Affaires, U.S. Embassy Barbados, following a tour of the ship, April 14, 2022. Burlington is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region. (U.S. Navy photo by IS1 Monica Thomas/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 14:56
    Photo ID: 7150790
    VIRIN: 220414-N-N3764-0204
    Resolution: 4496x3000
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: TT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Burlington Crewmembers Conduct Tour for Charge d'Affaires, U.S. Embassy Barbados [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USNS Burlington Crewmembers Conduct Tour for Charge d'Affaires, U.S. Embassy Barbados
    USNS Burlington Crewmembers Conduct Tour for Charge d'Affaires, U.S. Embassy Barbados

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tour
    Burlington
    Charge D'Affaires
    USNAVSO
    US Fourth Fleet
    Trinidad and Tabago

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT