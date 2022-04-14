USNS Burlington Crewmembers Conduct Tour for Charge d'Affaires, U.S. Embassy Barbados

220414-N-N3764-0204

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago – (April 14, 2022) – Crewmembers assigned to the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport vessel USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), pose for a group photo with David Schnier, Chargé d’Affaires, U.S. Embassy Barbados, following a tour of the ship, April 14, 2022. Burlington is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region. (U.S. Navy photo by IS1 Monica Thomas/Released)

