Retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Lisa McCranie, shares a moment with a United Kingdom athlete after a rowing competition for the Invictus Games The Hague, Netherlands, April 20, 2022. The Invictus Games are composed of nearly 20 nations, over 500 military competitors, competing in 10 sporting events April 16-22, 2022.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2022 Date Posted: 04.20.2022 11:13 Photo ID: 7150382 VIRIN: 220420-M-JX937-0519 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 4.82 MB Location: THE HAGUE, NL Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Invictus Games Team U.S. – Rowing [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Mellizza Bonjoc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.