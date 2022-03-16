TF 51/5 CG Brig. Gen. Sullivan visits Marines in Jordan

CAMP TITIN, Jordan (March 16, 2022) – U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Farrell J. Sullivan, Commanding General, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade and a Commander, Royal Jordanian Navy, Colonel Hisham Al-Jarrah, receive a brief from the range officer-in-charge during exercise Intrepid Maven (IM) 22-1 aboard Camp Titin, Jordan, March 16. IM is a bilateral engagement series between U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command and the JAF that provides an opportunity to exchange military tactics and expertise. IM 22-1 is the first of multiple engagements scheduled for this year between the U.S. Marine Corps and the JAF for this year to increase interoperability, strengthen our enduring partnership, deter malign actors in the region, and ensure optimal readiness to respond to a variety crisis and contingency operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Benjamin McDonald)

