Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TF 51/5 CG Brig. Gen. Sullivan visits Marines in Jordan [Image 3 of 3]

    TF 51/5 CG Brig. Gen. Sullivan visits Marines in Jordan

    JORDAN

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Benjamin McDonald 

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    CAMP TITIN, Jordan (March 16, 2022) – U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Farrell J. Sullivan, Commanding General, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade and a Commander, Royal Jordanian Navy, Colonel Hisham Al-Jarrah, receive a brief from the range officer-in-charge during exercise Intrepid Maven (IM) 22-1 aboard Camp Titin, Jordan, March 16. IM is a bilateral engagement series between U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command and the JAF that provides an opportunity to exchange military tactics and expertise. IM 22-1 is the first of multiple engagements scheduled for this year between the U.S. Marine Corps and the JAF for this year to increase interoperability, strengthen our enduring partnership, deter malign actors in the region, and ensure optimal readiness to respond to a variety crisis and contingency operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Benjamin McDonald)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 07:11
    Photo ID: 7149968
    VIRIN: 220315-M-SX452-032
    Resolution: 4719x3370
    Size: 5.31 MB
    Location: JO
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TF 51/5 CG Brig. Gen. Sullivan visits Marines in Jordan [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Benjamin McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TF 51/5 CG Brig. Gen. Sullivan visits Marines in Jordan
    TF 51/5 CG Brig. Gen. Sullivan visits Marines in Jordan
    TF 51/5 CG Brig. Gen. Sullivan visits Marines in Jordan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    MARCENT
    Jordan
    MARFORRES
    TF 51/5
    INTREPID MAVEN 22-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT