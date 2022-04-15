25th AMU perform A-10 Thunderbolt II load while engines run

Staff Sgt. James Griffin, 25th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew team chief, prepares to load an A-10 Thunderbolt II while the engines run at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 15, 2022. Loading the jet while the engines are on requires precision and care from all parties involved. The weapons load crew team performed the on-loading under the supervision of their leadership and peers. Upon completion of the load, they perform peer checks the ensure it was done correctly.

