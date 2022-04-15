Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th AMU perform A-10 Thunderbolt II load while engines run [Image 7 of 8]

    25th AMU perform A-10 Thunderbolt II load while engines run

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Allison Payne 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Staff Sgt. James Griffin, 25th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew team chief, prepares to load an A-10 Thunderbolt II while the engines run at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 15, 2022. Loading the jet while the engines are on requires precision and care from all parties involved. The weapons load crew team performed the on-loading under the supervision of their leadership and peers. Upon completion of the load, they perform peer checks the ensure it was done correctly.

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 02:48
    Photo ID: 7149820
    VIRIN: 220415-F-OP101-0289
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 4.8 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    This work, 25th AMU perform A-10 Thunderbolt II load while engines run [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

