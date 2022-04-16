Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Quantico Marine Corps Band performs at New York Auto Show 2022 [Image 2 of 2]

    Quantico Marine Corps Band performs at New York Auto Show 2022

    NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Tojyea Matally 

    1st Marine Corps District

    A family watches as the Quantico Marine Corps Band performs at the annual New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center, New York, Apr. 16, 2022. The yearly show welcomes people from all over the world to experience the newest and best of what the automobile industry has to offer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tojyea G. Matally)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 18:16
    Photo ID: 7149534
    VIRIN: 220416-M-CA957-230
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: NEW YORK CITY, NY, US
    This work, Quantico Marine Corps Band performs at New York Auto Show 2022 [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Tojyea Matally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    NYC
    Cars
    Marines
    Quantico
    RSNY

