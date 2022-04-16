Quantico Marine Corps Band performs at New York Auto Show 2022

A family watches as the Quantico Marine Corps Band performs at the annual New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center, New York, Apr. 16, 2022. The yearly show welcomes people from all over the world to experience the newest and best of what the automobile industry has to offer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tojyea G. Matally)

