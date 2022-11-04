Retired CIA intelligence officer and former chief of disguises, Jonna Mendez, spoke with cadets, faculty and staff on the importance of leading with a creative mind and delved deep into her past in the CIA and noted how vital creativity and music were during her covert assignments on April 13 at Arnold Auditorium.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 15:54
|Photo ID:
|7149259
|VIRIN:
|220411-A-BA007-809
|Resolution:
|1550x1196
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, West Point teaches how music, sound influences politics, by Jorge Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
West Point teaches how music, sound influences politics
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT