West Point teaches how music, sound influences politics

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2022

    Photo by Jorge Garcia 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    Retired CIA intelligence officer and former chief of disguises, Jonna Mendez, spoke with cadets, faculty and staff on the importance of leading with a creative mind and delved deep into her past in the CIA and noted how vital creativity and music were during her covert assignments on April 13 at Arnold Auditorium.

