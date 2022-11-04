Retired CIA intelligence officer and former chief of disguises, Jonna Mendez, spoke with cadets, faculty and staff on the importance of leading with a creative mind and delved deep into her past in the CIA and noted how vital creativity and music were during her covert assignments on April 13 at Arnold Auditorium.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2022 Date Posted: 04.19.2022 15:54 Photo ID: 7149259 VIRIN: 220411-A-BA007-809 Resolution: 1550x1196 Size: 1.45 MB Location: WEST POINT, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, West Point teaches how music, sound influences politics, by Jorge Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.