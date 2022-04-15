Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wright-Patt Airman Awarded Bronze Star Medal [Image 4 of 4]

    Wright-Patt Airman Awarded Bronze Star Medal

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Jaima Fogg 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Wendi DiBartolomeo speaks during a ceremony after being awarded the bronze star medal, April 15, 2022 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. DiBartolomeo was awarded the bronze star for her actions during Operation Allies Refuge in Kabul, Afghanistan.

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 15:54
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
    88 ABW
    88th Air Base Wing

