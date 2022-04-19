Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NJNG Best Warrior Launches With ACFT [Image 4 of 5]

    NJNG Best Warrior Launches With ACFT

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Wayne Woolley 

    444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 2 Mile Run event of the Best Warrior Competition launched in 39-degree temperatures with 20 mph wind gusts to begin the Best Warrior Competition on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst on April 19. Twelve Soldiers and one Airman of the New Jersey National Guard will be tested on marksmanship, land navigation, and other warrior tasks. The winners will go on to the Region 1 contest in Niantic, Conn., May 10-13. The Best Warrior Competition recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values, embody the Warrior Ethos and represent the Force of the Future. (Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Wayne Woolley.)

