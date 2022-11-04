SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Space Force Spc. 4 Aileen Ocampo, 50th Communications Squadron network infrastructure technician, sets up a Voice over Internet Protocol telephone at Schriever Space Force Base, April 11, 2022. The SSFB VoIP project’s goal is to replace all of the existing phones on the base with more modern phones that include digital displays. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2022 Date Posted: 04.19.2022 12:59 Photo ID: 7148810 VIRIN: 220411-F-IC495-1001 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 17.9 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 50th SCS Supra’star [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.