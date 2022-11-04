Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    50th SCS Supra’star [Image 1 of 2]

    50th SCS Supra’star

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2022

    Photo by Airman Aaron Edwards 

    Peterson Schriever Garrison

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Space Force Spc. 4 Aileen Ocampo, 50th Communications Squadron network infrastructure technician, sets up a Voice over Internet Protocol telephone at Schriever Space Force Base, April 11, 2022. The SSFB VoIP project’s goal is to replace all of the existing phones on the base with more modern phones that include digital displays. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 12:59
    Photo ID: 7148810
    VIRIN: 220411-F-IC495-1001
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 17.9 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    TAGS

    Space Force
    Schriever SFB

