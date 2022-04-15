Kim Borresen, 911 dispatcher at Fort Stewart’s 911 dispatch center, returns to work at her call station April 15 after being recognized by the Georgia Emergency Communications Authority with a certificate of appreciation for going above and beyond the call of duty. Borresen did not miss a day of work despite being diagnosed with breast cancer a year ago and undergoing treatment.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 12:52
|Photo ID:
|7148809
|VIRIN:
|220415-O-WJ404-067
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.67 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 911 dispatcher honored during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week [Image 2 of 2], by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
911 dispatcher honored during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT