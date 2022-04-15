Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    911 dispatcher honored during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week [Image 2 of 2]

    911 dispatcher honored during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Kevin Larson 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Kim Borresen, 911 dispatcher at Fort Stewart’s 911 dispatch center, returns to work at her call station April 15 after being recognized by the Georgia Emergency Communications Authority with a certificate of appreciation for going above and beyond the call of duty. Borresen did not miss a day of work despite being diagnosed with breast cancer a year ago and undergoing treatment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 12:52
    Photo ID: 7148809
    VIRIN: 220415-O-WJ404-067
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 911 dispatcher honored during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week [Image 2 of 2], by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    911 dispatcher honored during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week
    911 dispatcher honored during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    911 dispatcher honored during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC IMCOM Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT