911 dispatcher honored during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

Kim Borresen, 911 dispatcher at Fort Stewart’s 911 dispatch center, returns to work at her call station April 15 after being recognized by the Georgia Emergency Communications Authority with a certificate of appreciation for going above and beyond the call of duty. Borresen did not miss a day of work despite being diagnosed with breast cancer a year ago and undergoing treatment.

