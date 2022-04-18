Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Invictus Games Team U.S. – Sitting Volleyball [Image 5 of 5]

    Invictus Games Team U.S. – Sitting Volleyball

    NETHERLANDS

    04.18.2022

    Photo by Melissa Espinales 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Retired U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Tisha Knickerbocker and Retired U.S. Navy Utilitiesman Second Class Joshua Laban high five each other before the sitting volleyball match against Team Unconquered 1 during the Invictus Games The Hague, Netherlands, April 18, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 05:41
    Photo ID: 7148282
    VIRIN: 220418-F-YF138-220
    Resolution: 5322x3548
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: NL
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Invictus Games Team U.S. – Sitting Volleyball [Image 5 of 5], by Melissa Espinales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Invictus Games Team U.S. – Sitting Volleyball
    Invictus Games Team U.S. – Sitting Volleyball
    Invictus Games Team U.S. – Sitting Volleyball
    Invictus Games Team U.S. – Sitting Volleyball
    Invictus Games Team U.S. – Sitting Volleyball

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Invictus Games
    IG22
    Invictus Team US

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT