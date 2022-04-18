Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Invictus Games Team U.S. – Sitting Volleyball [Image 2 of 3]

    Invictus Games Team U.S. – Sitting Volleyball

    NETHERLANDS

    04.18.2022

    Photo by Melissa Espinales 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Team U.S. competes in the sitting volleyball match against Team Unconquered 1 during the Invictus Games The Hague, Netherlands, April 18, 2022.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 05:41
    Photo ID: 7148276
    VIRIN: 220418-F-YF138-792
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: NL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Invictus Games Team U.S. – Sitting Volleyball [Image 3 of 3], by Melissa Espinales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Invictus Games
    IG22
    Invictus Team US

