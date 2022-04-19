Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Challenge Coin Accepted [Image 1 of 3]

    Challenge Coin Accepted

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Luis Solorio 

    1st Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army Col. Karen L. Meeker, The Eighth Army Command Chaplain and Sgt. Maj. Robert B. Blalock, Chief Religious Affairs Noncommissioned Officer visited the 1st Signal Brigade Headquarters in Camp Humphreys on 19 April 2022. During their visit they gave challenge coins to Pvt. Trinity N. White for demontrating initiative, leadership and courage working with the 1TSB. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alex Estrada/1TSB PAO)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 00:26
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 26, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Challenge Coin Accepted [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Luis Solorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #1stToCommunicate #VoiceoftheRok

