Challenge Coin Accepted

U.S. Army Col. Karen L. Meeker, The Eighth Army Command Chaplain and Sgt. Maj. Robert B. Blalock, Chief Religious Affairs Noncommissioned Officer visited the 1st Signal Brigade Headquarters in Camp Humphreys on 19 April 2022. During their visit they gave challenge coins to Pvt. Trinity N. White for demontrating initiative, leadership and courage working with the 1TSB. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alex Estrada/1TSB PAO)

