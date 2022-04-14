Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Advanced Marksmanship Training [Image 1 of 3]

    Advanced Marksmanship Training

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Anthony Pio 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Benjamin Jones, a primary marksmanship instructor with Range Company, Weapons and Field Training Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, teaches a class during an advanced marksmanship training course (AMT) at Camp Pendleton, California, April 14, 2022. Marines were invited to Edson Range to advance their knowledge in the M18 service pistol. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anthony D. Pio)

    Edson Range
    AMT
    M18
    Advanced Marksmanship Training

