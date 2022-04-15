Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild highlights spouses for upcoming Military Spouse Appreciation Day

    MEDICAL LAKE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Anneliese Kaiser 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Fairchild leadership and leadership spouses pose for a group photo in the new purple room at Medical Lake High School, in Medical Lake, Washington, April 15, 2022. The purple room is a safe space for military children to connect and feel welcomed at their school. (U.S. Air Force curtesy photo)

    This work, Fairchild highlights spouses for upcoming Military Spouse Appreciation Day [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Anneliese Kaiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

