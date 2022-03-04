Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guard Ground Surgical Team [Image 5 of 7]

    Guard Ground Surgical Team

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Ground Surgical Team Corpsmen, 1st Lt. Alexis Sutherlin, with the 124th Fighter Wings Medical Squadron, poses for a portrait at Gowen Field, Boise, ID, April 15, 2022. The six person team, all Idahoans, comprise the Air National Guards first self-contained ground surgical team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Morgan)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guard Ground Surgical Team [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF
    Surgical
    MDG
    IDANG

