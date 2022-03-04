Ground Surgical Team Corpsmen, 1st Lt. Alexis Sutherlin, with the 124th Fighter Wings Medical Squadron, poses for a portrait at Gowen Field, Boise, ID, April 15, 2022. The six person team, all Idahoans, comprise the Air National Guards first self-contained ground surgical team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Morgan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2022 Date Posted: 04.18.2022 12:34 Photo ID: 7147244 VIRIN: 220403-Z-VT588-394 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 13.46 MB Location: BOISE, ID, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guard Ground Surgical Team [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.