Ground Surgical Team Corpsmen, 1st Lt. Alexis Sutherlin, with the 124th Fighter Wings Medical Squadron, poses for a portrait at Gowen Field, Boise, ID, April 15, 2022. The six person team, all Idahoans, comprise the Air National Guards first self-contained ground surgical team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2022 12:34
|Photo ID:
|7147244
|VIRIN:
|220403-Z-VT588-394
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|13.46 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guard Ground Surgical Team [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
