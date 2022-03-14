Museum Volunteers and staff members at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum pose for a group photo opportunity during a volunteer appreciation event. The museum is located on the second floor of the Nauticus building in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia and is one of 10 U.S. Navy Museums that fall within the Naval History and Heritage Command. The museum is also home to a robust volunteer corps. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2022 Date Posted: 04.18.2022 10:40 Photo ID: 7147096 VIRIN: 220314-N-TG517-797 Resolution: 3392x2579 Size: 1.52 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Volunteer appreciation event at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum [Image 2 of 2], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.