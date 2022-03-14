Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Volunteer appreciation event at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum [Image 2 of 2]

    Volunteer appreciation event at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2022

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Museum Volunteers and staff members at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum pose for a group photo opportunity during a volunteer appreciation event. The museum is located on the second floor of the Nauticus building in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia and is one of 10 U.S. Navy Museums that fall within the Naval History and Heritage Command. The museum is also home to a robust volunteer corps. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 10:40
    Photo ID: 7147096
    VIRIN: 220314-N-TG517-797
    Resolution: 3392x2579
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Volunteer appreciation event at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum [Image 2 of 2], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Volunteer appreciation event at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Volunteer appreciation event at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    History Museum
    Navy Museum
    Museum Volunteer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT