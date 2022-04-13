A 12th Aviation Battalion crew chief performs safety checks prior to take off during the JBM-HH functional scale exercise April 13.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2022 10:29
|Photo ID:
|7147079
|VIRIN:
|220413-A-BA927-021
|Resolution:
|1996x3000
|Size:
|423.35 KB
|Location:
|FORT MYER, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A 12th Aviation Battalion crew chief performs safety checks prior to take off during the JBM-HH functional scale exercise April 13. [Image 2 of 2], by Rachel Deloach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT