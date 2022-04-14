USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) XO Inspection

220414-N-UP745-1079 East Mediterranean Sea (April 14, 2022) Cmdr. Robert Keller, executive officer aboard Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), conducts a p-way inspection during cleaning stations, in the East Mediterranean Sea, April 14, 2022. Jason Dunham is a part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interest in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theoplis Stewart II)

